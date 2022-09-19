UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Urges Collective Efforts For Early Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Ahsan Iqbal urges collective efforts for early rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday reassured that the government with the collective efforts of all provincial governments will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back in the lives of flood victims.

"It is high time that every political party should work jointly to provide immediate relief to those who have suffered on account of incessant rains and floods in the country by setting political differences aside," he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He called upon all governments institutions and national as well as international NGOs to help flood affectees by providing them shelter, mosquito nets, food and medical facilities.

Dealing with the water-borne diseases is yet another big challenge and the provincial governments are required to play their active role in this regard, he stressed.

"The Federal government will ensure completion of the rehabilitation process of all flood-affectees," he added.

He also lauded the NDMA, Army and the ministers concerned for their efforts to ensure early relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Army Ahsan Iqbal Flood All Government PTV Rains

