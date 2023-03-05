(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that engineering fraternity had main role for boosting productivity in industry of the country which was directly linked with country's sustainable development.

Addressing the ceremony to mark 'World Engineering Day' organised by the Institute of Engineers Pakistan (IPE) at Expo Centre, he stressed the need for effective dissemination of engineering and professional knowledge for promoting engineering, technology and allied sciences.

The minister said that the government was determined to upgrade engineering universities to make them global brands. He said that field of engineering was an integral part for country's progress, asking the engineering fraternity to play their role in enhancing exports and become a part of economic development. He said that the progress of the country was also linked with shaping the engineering sector at par with the modern era.

Ahsan Iqbal said that entire paradigm of progress and development had globally been changed into industrialisation. The government could provide infrastructure, however, it was academia and engineers, who bring revolution through their innovation, he outlined. He said that now the tool of measuring the nations power had been changed from war ammunition to technology innovation.

The minister mentioned that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power in 2013, there were several economic and energy challenges besides the poor law and order situation, adding that the government tackled the financial crisis and put the country on the right track.

He maintained that it was the time when many of the financially strong economic powers were keen to invest in the PML-N government's initiated China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, the situation was changed due to the misconstrued policies of the later government. "We are facing two mega disasters, climate and economic disasters, in which PML-N government had no role" he said.

He said that PML-N, for the sake of Pakistan, put aside its political interest and took the responsibility of the government as a challenge, and the government was making sincere efforts to revive the economy by taking timely administrative measures.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, IEP President, Secretary General and a large number of engineers from across Pakistan were present.

Earlier, IEP President awarded honourary shield to the planning minister and governor Punjab.