Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Urges Modern, Accountable System To Ensure Good Governance In ICT

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Ahsan Iqbal urges modern, accountable system to ensure good governance in ICT

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday emphasized the urgency of equipping Islamabad with a modern and accountable system to ensure good governance in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday emphasized the urgency of equipping Islamabad with a modern and accountable system to ensure good governance in the Federal Capital.

Chairing a meeting to review the ICT Governance Reforms Committee, established by the Prime Minister, he stressed the need to integrate the administrative structures of urban and rural areas while ensuring a clear division of administrative and developmental responsibilities under the ICT governance framework.

The minister also called for a delineation of roles and responsibilities among the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and elected representatives to address the issue of limited powers, according to a news release.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the formation of a subcommittee comprising representatives from the MCI, CDA, and elected officials, with the mandate of presenting its recommendations within five days.

Additionally, it will examine Islamabad's local government structure and address issues related to health and educational institutions.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, MNA Anjum Aqeel, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, Secretary Cabinet Kamran Ali, and senior officials from the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Ministry of Planning.

The participants deliberated on governance models from the capitals of democratic countries and reviewed challenges faced by Islamabad's governance system.

CDA officials highlighted that the lack of revision in the master plan has resulted in numerous problems requiring immediate resolution.

The meeting also discussed the eradication of illegal housing societies.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan pointed out that much of Barakahu comprises unauthorized constructions, requiring prompt corrective actions.

MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry observed that while laws were in place, their lack of implementation is creating hurdles.

The meeting concluded with unanimous agreement among participants that establishing a world-class municipal framework for Islamabad is a pressing need. They resolved to take all necessary steps promptly to achieve this goal.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Rana SanaUllah Capital Development Authority All From Government Cabinet Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring ..

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services

3 minutes ago
 Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

3 minutes ago
 CII holds awareness session on gender determinatio ..

CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals

7 minutes ago
 NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in hea ..

NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector

9 minutes ago
 Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under con ..

Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC

9 minutes ago
 Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss ..

Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..

10 minutes ago
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce ..

Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..

10 minutes ago
 National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stag ..

National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th

10 minutes ago
 Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

17 minutes ago
 Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Sha ..

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

17 minutes ago
 Country on path of development under PML- N leader ..

Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

17 minutes ago
 Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan