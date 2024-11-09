Ahsan Iqbal Urges Nation To Embrace Allama Iqbal's Vision For Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has called upon the nation to follow the teachings of philosopher-poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) by actively incorporating his vision into Pakistan’s development agenda.
Speaking at an Iqbal Day seminar titled “The Journey of National Development: In the Light of Iqbal’s Vision”, organised by the Punjab University’s Department of urdu Language and Literature here on Saturday, Ahsan stressed that observing Iqbal Day with holidays alone is not sufficient. Instead, he urged educational institutions to conduct regular discussions on Iqbal’s ideology to inspire progress and strengthen Pakistan's independence.
Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the current challenges facing the Muslim world and questioned why two billion Muslims worldwide appear less influential than smaller nations. He attributed this disparity to a lack of advancement in science and technology, stressing that Iqbal’s vision champions education and intellectual pursuit as cornerstones of societal progress.
Recalling his studies at a prominent U.S. university, Ahsan noted that America’s status as a 'superpower' stems from its dedication to knowledge and innovation, with research facilities open 24/7. Calling upon the authorities concerned to adopt a similar approach, investing in education and research to build a robust intellectual foundation.
Reflecting on Iqbal’s teachings, he stressed the concept of 'Khudi' (self-belief) and a sense of purpose as fundamental principles for Pakistan’s youth, noting that "self-belief is our starting point" for progress. He challenged the youth to think beyond basic survival and to aspire toward national development goals.
The minister also warned of a "civilisational crisis" facing the Muslim world, calling for character-building, integrity, and unity to meet these challenges head-on.
He stressed that Pakistan’s journey to economic empowerment is essential for achieving a prominent international status. “Today, economy is the Primary source of a nation’s strength. A strong economy means a strong nation,” he remarked, underlining the need for unity to strengthen Pakistan against internal and external adversities.
Pointing out societal divisions, the minister urged Pakistanis to rise above hatred and differences, referencing his own experience as a victim of violence fueled by societal discord. He emphasised that Pakistanis should view one another as equal members of a single national family, unified by shared goals and respect for diversity.
Reflecting on missed economic opportunities, Ahsan Iqbal expressed regret over the setbacks to CPEC investments in recent years, urging a renewed focus on Pakistan’s economic development. He also announced plans to collaborate with the Iqbal academy and the Department of Iqbaliyat to create a roadmap for spreading Iqbal’s philosophy in educational institutions across the country and internationally, establishing Iqbal centres to promote intellectual and cultural heritage.
Concluding his speech, the federal minister urged Pakistanis to unite in honoring Iqbal’s vision as a catalyst for development, reminding the nation that achieving greatness is possible through commitment to Iqbal’s ideals of unity, resilience, and progress.
