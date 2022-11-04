UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Urges PTI To Avoid Spreading Unrest In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to avoid spreading unrest in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid spreading unrest in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid spreading unrest in the country.

The habitual practice of Imran Khan promoting hatred during public meetings was harmful to society, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI chief was making efforts to make social polarization in the country through the long march, he observed.

Condemning the attacks on Imran Khan during the long march, he said it was a tragic and condemnable incident.

Voicing serious concerns over the negative role of PTI's chairman, he said, "We should sit together and resolve the political issues for our own good as prolonged instability will weaken our country.

" Dialogue, he said, was the best way to address the issues. The PTI chairman was not struggling for elections but he had an underlying agenda for achieving political and personal benefits, he added.

In reply to a question about security arrangements for the PTI's long march, he said the Punjab government was responsible to provide security to the march as it had jurisdiction over the areas from where the march was passing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Government Of Punjab Long March March TV From Best

Recent Stories

Bulgarian Parliament Passes Bill to Buy 8 More F-1 ..

Bulgarian Parliament Passes Bill to Buy 8 More F-16 Fighters From US - Reports

22 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Troops Fear Loss of Internet Access on F ..

Ukrainian Troops Fear Loss of Internet Access on Frontlines Amid Starlink Outage ..

1 minute ago
 US National Security Advisor Sullivan Visits Kiev, ..

US National Security Advisor Sullivan Visits Kiev, Meets With Zelenskyy - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Alcaraz retires with injury as Auger-Aliassime pow ..

Alcaraz retires with injury as Auger-Aliassime powers into semi-finals

1 minute ago
 US blacklists two top Haiti politicians as 'drug t ..

US blacklists two top Haiti politicians as 'drug traffickers'

1 minute ago
 Blind use of "religious fanaticism to bury Imran's ..

Blind use of "religious fanaticism to bury Imran's politics": Maulana Fazal

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.