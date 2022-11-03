UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Urges PTI To Promote Unity, Avoid Spreading Hatred

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to promote unity, avoid spreading hatred

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to promote unity, harmony and avoid spreading hatred among masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to promote unity, harmony and avoid spreading hatred among masses. The PTI should not promote polarization in the society, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan, he said has been involved in spreading polarization among the youth of Pakistan.

It is the responsibility of every political leader to promote love, peace and harmony among the workers, he said.

The minister said that politics of agitation should be avoided at all cost. Condemning the firing incident that occurred in Gujranwala G.T.Road, he said investigations are underway to find the truth behind this tragedy. In reply to a question, he said, we prayed to Almighty for early recovery of Imran Khan and other injured persons who received injuries after firing incident in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Gujranwala TV All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Health Canada Greenlights Moderna COVID-19 Booster ..

Health Canada Greenlights Moderna COVID-19 Booster for Omicron BA.4/5 Variants - ..

2 minutes ago
 Electrician electrocuted to death, another injured ..

Electrician electrocuted to death, another injured

2 minutes ago
 G7 to Discuss Ways to Avoid 'Mistakes' Made With R ..

G7 to Discuss Ways to Avoid 'Mistakes' Made With Russia in China Relations - Ber ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Nuclear Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov S ..

Russian Nuclear Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Successfully Test-Fires Bulava ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Vershinin, UNCTAD's Grynspan Discuss Grai ..

Russia's Vershinin, UNCTAD's Grynspan Discuss Grain Deal - Russian Foreign Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 US Diplomats Visited Brittney Griner Today - State ..

US Diplomats Visited Brittney Griner Today - State Dept.

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.