Ahsan Iqbal urges PTI to promote unity, avoid spreading hatred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to promote unity, harmony and avoid spreading hatred among masses. The PTI should not promote polarization in the society, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan, he said has been involved in spreading polarization among the youth of Pakistan.

It is the responsibility of every political leader to promote love, peace and harmony among the workers, he said.

The minister said that politics of agitation should be avoided at all cost. Condemning the firing incident that occurred in Gujranwala G.T.Road, he said investigations are underway to find the truth behind this tragedy. In reply to a question, he said, we prayed to Almighty for early recovery of Imran Khan and other injured persons who received injuries after firing incident in Punjab.