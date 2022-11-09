UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Urges Supreme Court To Take Notice Of Imran Khan Spreading Anarchy Through Long March

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged Supreme Court to take notice of Imran Khan spreading anarchy in the country through long march

Talking to a private television channel, he said there are serious administrative issues in the Punjab run by the PTI government.

Commenting on PTI's agenda, he said Imran Khan was not interested in any elections adding that he was trying to make the new army chief's appointment controversial.

The minister said that PTI Chairman was playing a dangerous game with national institutions.

To a question about Arshad Sharif's killing incident in Kenya, he said an investigation team is engaged in collecting evidence.

He said people had rejected the PTI long march by not participating in it.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government was taking steps for the rehabilitation of flood affected families of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said Pakistan is facing over thirty billion Dollars loss due to flood catastrophe. He said the government hasset targets for relief and rehabilitation of flood hit people and for this, all out efforts are being made to achieve the progress.

