Ahsan Iqbal urges unity, consistent policies continuity for Pakistan’s development on 78th I Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday called upon the nation to demonstrate greater unity and steadfastness to ensure sustained development through consistent policies.
“Let us pledge to advance Pakistan’s development with a continuity of policies and commit to avoiding any compromise on it,” he said in a message marking the 78th Independence Day.
He stressed the need for rejecting extremism, policy inconsistency and any other factors that impeded national development and prosperity. “Let Pakistan grow,” he urged.
The minister noted that achieving development goals would require peace, stability, uninterrupted policy continuity and ongoing reforms.
“We envision a Pakistan where education, development, and employment opportunities are accessible to all, without discrimination,” he said.
He highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was working to foster an investment-friendly environment conducive to business growth, innovation and ample employment opportunities.
“We aim for Pakistan to gain prominent recognition and a leading position in global competition through our quality, productivity and innovation,” he elaborated.
Ahsan Iqbal reiterated the PML-N government's commitment to elevating Pakistan’s standing among the nations and aligning it with leading countries in the development race.
Reflecting on the past, he recalled that the founding fathers of Pakistan established an Islamic state with principles of passion, determination, unity and faith, making significant sacrifices.
The minister pointed out the persistent internal, regional and global challenges. Among these, he identified stabilizing the economy and achieving development goals as the most pressing.
He lamented that political instability, inconsistent policies, disruptions in the democratic process, extremism and terrorism had hindered development progress in the past.
He noted that countries that gained independence after Pakistan have advanced significantly in development.
“However, I am pleased to note that Pakistan now has a government that comprehends the economic, social and institutional needs of the country and is supported by a team of seasoned experts,” he remarked.
