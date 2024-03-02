Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Urges Unity For National Cause, Rejects Unrest Politics

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal expressed hopes on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would play a positive role in the national affairs

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for unity and said, "It's time to embark on a new journey of development by setting aside our differences."

Rejecting the politics of unrest, Iqbal asserted, "We will not allow anyone to destabilize the country with chaotic politics."

PTI has the alleged history of blatantly attempting to disrupt the national interest for their personal and political interests, he said.

He further accused PTI of seeking special treatment, alleging, "PTI is writing a letter to the US and the International Monetary Fund for their political causes."

Iqbal asserted that, "The PTI founder will not receive any special treatment. He must prove his innocence in court."

He said that Pakistan needed a chartered economy and called upon politicians from all parties to set aside their differences and collaborate for the nation's improvement.

