Ahsan Iqbal Urges Unity For National Cause, Rejects Unrest Politics
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal expressed hopes on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would play a positive role in the national affairs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal expressed hopes on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would play a positive role in the national affairs.
Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for unity and said, "It's time to embark on a new journey of development by setting aside our differences."
Rejecting the politics of unrest, Iqbal asserted, "We will not allow anyone to destabilize the country with chaotic politics."
PTI has the alleged history of blatantly attempting to disrupt the national interest for their personal and political interests, he said.
He further accused PTI of seeking special treatment, alleging, "PTI is writing a letter to the US and the International Monetary Fund for their political causes."
Iqbal asserted that, "The PTI founder will not receive any special treatment. He must prove his innocence in court."
He said that Pakistan needed a chartered economy and called upon politicians from all parties to set aside their differences and collaborate for the nation's improvement.
Recent Stories
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..
Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore
APNS elects new office-bearers
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges
Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: Solangi
World Civil Defence Day observed in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private vehicles4 minutes ago
-
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF4 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challenges7 minutes ago
-
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers2 minutes ago
-
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur imposes ban on all kinds ..2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai2 minutes ago
-
Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
APNS elects new office-bearers2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt fulfilled its promises with masses: Solangi2 minutes ago
-
World Civil Defence Day observed in KP2 minutes ago