Ahsan Iqbal Vows Full Support For Revival Of Stalled Development Projects Of IUB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has assured comprehensive support for the revival and completion of stalled development projects at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).
The commitment came during a detailed meeting with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran held at the Ministry of Planning and Development, Pakistan Secretariat. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the unique importance of South Punjab, particularly Bahawalpur, in the realm of higher education. He underscored that ongoing development projects at Islamia University are vital for fostering educational excellence, as well as social and economic growth in the region.
During the meeting, Professor Dr. Kamran presented a revised PC-1 proposal, valued at Rs.
6.502 billion, outlining the strategic projects to advance the university’s infrastructure. The Minister warmly assured his full backing and cooperation to expedite these initiatives.
The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that these projects are crucial not only for enhancing the university's academic facilities but also for providing employment opportunities and nurturing talented youth in Bahawalpur. Key projects include the construction of academic blocks for the Department of Physics, Mechanical Engineering, South Punjab Agro-Industry and Environment, and Bahawalnagar Campus, along with other strategic development initiatives. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal's commitment signifies a positive step toward revitalizing higher education infrastructure in South Punjab, promising a brighter future for students and the regional community.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM Assistant Director briefs DC on welfare projects in meeting1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi call on Governor Kamran Tessori1 minute ago
-
DC reviews Suthra Punjab Program1 minute ago
-
Kamal reaffirms commitment to WHO’s health agenda1 minute ago
-
Woman killed in Mansehra firing1 minute ago
-
Bakra Mandi at Haji Camp setting up with facilities ahead of Eid-ul-Azha1 minute ago
-
Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to martyrs1 minute ago
-
WAPDA worker electrocuted in DG Khan1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows full support for revival of stalled development projects of IUB1 minute ago
-
YPO appreciates Turkiye support for Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Maternity Hospital, reviews facilities2 minutes ago
-
Child killed in accidental shooting2 minutes ago