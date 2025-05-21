Ahsan Iqbal vows full support for revival of stalled development projects of IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has assured comprehensive support for the revival and completion of stalled development projects at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The commitment came during a detailed meeting with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran held at the Ministry of Planning and Development, Pakistan Secretariat. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the unique importance of South Punjab, particularly Bahawalpur, in the realm of higher education. He underscored that ongoing development projects at Islamia University are vital for fostering educational excellence, as well as social and economic growth in the region.

During the meeting, Professor Dr. Kamran presented a revised PC-1 proposal, valued at Rs.

6.502 billion, outlining the strategic projects to advance the university’s infrastructure. The Minister warmly assured his full backing and cooperation to expedite these initiatives.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that these projects are crucial not only for enhancing the university's academic facilities but also for providing employment opportunities and nurturing talented youth in Bahawalpur. Key projects include the construction of academic blocks for the Department of Physics, Mechanical Engineering, South Punjab Agro-Industry and Environment, and Bahawalnagar Campus, along with other strategic development initiatives. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal's commitment signifies a positive step toward revitalizing higher education infrastructure in South Punjab, promising a brighter future for students and the regional community.