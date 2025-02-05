- Home
- Pakistan
- Ahsan Iqbal vows to stand with Kashmiris until freedom is achieved on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'
Ahsan Iqbal Vows To Stand With Kashmiris Until Freedom Is Achieved On 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Professor Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday paid tribute to the unwavering resilience of the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day while reaffirming Pakistan's unshakeable commitment to stand in solidarity with Kashmir until it achieves liberation from India's oppressive regime.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, the minister of Planning said "Kashmir has been facing brutality for 77 years at the hands of the Indian government but Pakistan will continue to stand in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters until their last fight for freedom and self-determination".
Iqbal said, "India's barbaric oppression and the unwavering patience of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters will be etched in history with golden words." "The struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people will continue both diplomatic and
moral fronts", he added.
The minister also asserted that "Pakistan assures that it will never remain silent on the Kashmir issue."
Ahsan Iqbal urged the international community to recognize and respect the democratic rights of the Kashmiri people, emphasizing their right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme
GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium
United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day conference calls for global action on Kashmir’s struggle for self-determina ..8 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows to stand with Kashmiris until freedom is achieved on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'8 minutes ago
-
India’s military occupation: violation of Int'l law, human rights: experts18 minutes ago
-
Laghari condemns India's atrocities in Kashmir, reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause18 minutes ago
-
Awareness for polio eradication carries vital importance: Ayesha Farooq38 minutes ago
-
Mushaal criticizes Int'l community's silence on Kashmir 'Solidarity Day38 minutes ago
-
Tarar reiterates pledge to continue moral, political, diplomatic support for Kashmiris48 minutes ago
-
ICT completes 2nd day of polio campaign, reaches 47% target10 hours ago
-
Pakistan remains incomplete without Kashmir: Bilawal Bhutto10 hours ago
-
Kashmir's jugular vein of Pakistan; says Governor Saleem Haider11 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Civil Hospital Sanghar11 hours ago
-
Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing11 hours ago