Ahsan Iqbal vows to stand with Kashmiris until freedom is achieved on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Professor Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday paid tribute to the unwavering resilience of the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day while reaffirming Pakistan's unshakeable commitment to stand in solidarity with Kashmir until it achieves liberation from India's oppressive regime.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, the minister of Planning said "Kashmir has been facing brutality for 77 years at the hands of the Indian government but Pakistan will continue to stand in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters until their last fight for freedom and self-determination".

Iqbal said, "India's barbaric oppression and the unwavering patience of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters will be etched in history with golden words." "The struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people will continue both diplomatic and

moral fronts", he added.

The minister also asserted that "Pakistan assures that it will never remain silent on the Kashmir issue."

Ahsan Iqbal urged the international community to recognize and respect the democratic rights of the Kashmiri people, emphasizing their right to self-determination.