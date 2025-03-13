Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 bln suit: final arguments due March 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The district & sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday set March 14 as the deadline for final arguments in a high-stakes defamation case involving Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal of the PML-N and the PTI leader Murad Saeed.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti, adjourned hearings on the case until March 14, directing both parties to submit final arguments by then.

The case centers on a Rs10 billion compensation claim filed by Ahsan Iqbal against Murad Saeed for allegedly making false corruption accusations.

The case started when PTI leader Murad Saeed accused Ahsan Iqbal of accepting a Rs70 billion bribe during the construction of the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, a government-funded infrastructure project.

Iqbal, denying the claims, sued Saeed for damages, calling the allegations baseless and harmful to his reputation. The court has completed preliminary hearings and will issue a ruling once closing arguments conclude.