Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 Bln Suit: Final Arguments Due March 14

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 bln suit: final arguments due March 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The district & sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday set March 14 as the deadline for final arguments in a high-stakes defamation case involving Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal of the PML-N and the PTI leader Murad Saeed.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti, adjourned hearings on the case until March 14, directing both parties to submit final arguments by then.

The case centers on a Rs10 billion compensation claim filed by Ahsan Iqbal against Murad Saeed for allegedly making false corruption accusations.

The case started when PTI leader Murad Saeed accused Ahsan Iqbal of accepting a Rs70 billion bribe during the construction of the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, a government-funded infrastructure project.

Iqbal, denying the claims, sued Saeed for damages, calling the allegations baseless and harmful to his reputation. The court has completed preliminary hearings and will issue a ruling once closing arguments conclude.

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

36 minutes ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

36 minutes ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

51 minutes ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

1 hour ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

1 hour ago
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

1 hour ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

2 hours ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan