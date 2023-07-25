Ahsan Khan drops poster of upcoming tale 'Sukoon'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Starring Ahsan Khan and Sana Javed in lead roles, the latest serial 'Sukoon' all set to enchant audience with yet another incredible storyline along with stellar cast.

Taking to his social media handle, the 'Rehbra' sensation, Ahsan Khan dropped the spellbinding motion poster of upcoming collaboration along with the caption "Incredible beautiful and heartwarming story coming your way" Furthermore, the epitome of talent Sana Javed also took it to her official Instagram, teased fans with the gripping poster and penned "Very excited for this one, coming soon" Shortly, the captivating poster grabbed showbiz fraternity as well as fans attention.

The Insta post garnered thousands of likes and loved-up comments from celebs huge fan following.

A fan commented "Really excited for Ahsan Khan's upcoming drama and the OST also seems great"Produced under the banner of iDream Entertainment, the upcoming drama has directed under the vital direction of Siraj Ul Haq and helmed by the acclaimed Misbah Nosheen.

On the work front, Khan has been applauded for his stellar performance in ongoing drama serial 'Mujhay Qabool Nahi'.