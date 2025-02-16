Ahsan kneels in respect to present award to Sania, celebrating her inspiring journey

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) In a deeply inspiring moment, Sania Abbas, a dedicated teacher at Narowal College for Women, received the Best Teacher Award in recognition of her commitment to education.

Sania, who stands only 36 inches tall, has defied societal and financial challenges to pursue her passion for learning and teaching.

Her journey is a testament to resilience and determination, proving that no obstacle is too great for those with an unbreakable spirit.

During the award ceremony, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal personally presented the honor to Sania Abbas.

In a moment that touched the hearts of all present, he chose to kneel while handing over the award, ensuring that she felt respected, valued, and equal.

This extraordinary gesture of humility was met with thunderous applause, symbolizing the minister’s deep commitment to recognizing talent regardless of physical stature or societal perceptions.

Ahsan Iqbal, a native of Narowal, has played a pioneering role in transforming the educational landscape of the region.

His visionary leadership has led to the establishment of the University of Narowal, the University of Engineering & Technology Narowal, and a state-of-the-art Medical College, ensuring that students—especially girls from underprivileged backgrounds—have access to quality higher education without the need to leave their hometowns.

Today, over 70% of students enrolled in these institutions are young women, many of whom would have been unable to pursue their dreams due to financial and cultural constraints.

Beyond education, his contributions extend to healthcare and youth development.

The modern District Headquarters Hospital in Narowal provides quality medical care to the community, and a cancer hospital, launched in 2024, is now in advanced stages of development to offer world-class treatment.

Additionally, the construction of a world-class sports complex is fostering young athletes and encouraging a culture of physical well-being and excellence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of perseverance and education in shaping a progressive society. “No power in the world can stand in the way of human determination,” he remarked, highlighting how Sania Abbas’s journey serves as an inspiration to millions across Pakistan.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding education, supporting youth development, and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

The recognition of Sania Abbas is not just an acknowledgement of her achievements but a symbol of the changing landscape of education in Pakistan. It reflects a broader movement led by visionaries like Ahsan Iqbal, who believe that education, empowerment, and equality are the keys to a prosperous future.