Ahsan Lauds Contribution Of Chinese Enterprises In Success Of CPEC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2023 | 02:31 PM

Ahsan Iqbal is in Beijing to hold important meetings with Chinese authorities after attending 'The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023".

Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has appreciated the contribution of Chinese enterprises in the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He was talking to President of Chinese Company "Power China" Chan Guanfu, who called on him in Beijing.

He said people of Pakistan will never forget Chinese help at a time when the whole country was plunged into darkness due to power shortages. He said through CPEC energy projects, Pakistan has been able to overcome its energy shortage.

During the meeting, the long standing friendship of "Power China" with Pakistan and many important projects was discussed for enhancing country's energy and infrastructure including coal-fired power plants in Port Qasim, RLNG Power Plant in Haveli Bahadur Shah and Dawood Wind Power Project.

The Minister invited "Power China" to invest in solar energy for which the government has announced a special initiative to launch 10,000 Megawatts.

He assured government's full facilitation for implementation of the projects and resolution of all issues.

Meanwhile, the Chairman "China Road and Bridge Corporation" Du Fei also called on Minister for Planning and Development in Beijing.

During the meeting, the Minister underscored the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative in strengthening and modernizing of infrastructure in Pakistan during the last few years.

He highlighted the role of connectivity projects in sociology-economic development of Pakistan.

The Minister also acknowledged China Road and Bridge Corporation contributions for executing important transport and infrastructure development in Pakistan from construction of KKH in 1966 to construction of Havelia-Thakot motorway in 2017-18.

He welcomed the proposed Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) project, which envisages an investment of over 3 billion Dollars in Karachi, Babusar Tunnel Project, feasibility study for new Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway alignment (M9) and other important projects.

Minister expressed his confidence that these projects will act as an emerging hub for tourism, IT, ports, shipping and services as it will also create thousands of new jobs for talented youth.

He assured government's full support for successful implementation of proposed projects.

Speaking on this occasion, the representatives of Chinese company appreciated the contribution of the Minister in making CPEC a success and assured full support in taking the project into next phase of cooperation.

