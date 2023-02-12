Ahsan lauds NDMA for swift relief, stresses mobile medical teams for quake-hit countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Dr Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday appreciated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for swift relief assistance and laid stress to arrange mobile medical teams along with essential medicines for quake-hit countries.

Dr. Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting through video link whereas Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci joined the session, a news release said.

The NDMA held a special National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) session to review humanitarian assistance package for quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The session was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Ambassador of Pakistan in Syria DG NLC, Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhter and representatives of Ministry of Health Services, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan Navy and PDMAs.

The minister said that a fundraising campaign was also launched in educational institutions across the country to collect funds for victims of the earthquakes. The drive was launched in schools, colleges, and universities in response to the prime minister's call.

The Chairman NDMA briefed that the authority has arranged and dispatched 162 tonnes and 9 tonnes of relief goods to Turkiye and Syria respectively whereas relief consignment of 447 tonnes collectively has been sent off through NLC trucks to both countries.

This consignment contains large family-sized winterized tents and blankets as per current need of quake affectees. Additionally, deputed Pakistan Army USAR team and Rescue 1122 team have undertaken several rescue operations in Turkiye.

The Chairman NDMA informed that consignment of 195 tons consisting double-ply tents and procurement of 1600 tons' of food bags are under process which will be dispatched through NLC trucks & Pak Navy ships to both countries in coming days.

He highlighted that NDMA is also coordinating additional rescue and medical teams for Syria and Turkiye. He said that NDMA has notified 13 collection points for donations across the country for quake-affectees.

Turkish Ambassador thanked the people and government of Pakistan for spearheading relief efforts with the highest priority. The Ambassador also expressed the request of the Turkish side to send additional humanitarian aid in form of insulated tents, solar batteries and generators.

The DG NLC gave briefing on road logistic arrangements for relief supplies to Syria and Turkiye. DG PDMA Punjab informed that PDMA has collected 7986 blankets and 221 food bags through public mobilization which will be handed over to NDMA.

During the meeting, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and Ambassador of Pakistan in Syria Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhter briefed the meeting about current situation and ongoing rescue operations in their respective countries.