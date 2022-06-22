Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of former president Asif Ali Zardari and grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of former president Asif Ali Zardari and grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.