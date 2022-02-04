(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The family and other relatives of a Hurriyat leader Ahsan Onto have expressed serious concern over his disappearance after arrested by Indian police.

Talking to APP here on Friday Abdul Hameed Lone Hurriyat Leader said that Human rights activist Ahsan Onto was arrested by Indian police on January 14, 2022 in Srinagar.

Ahsan Onto was arrested for his human rights activities and for appealing to the world to stand with Kashmir.

The Indian government and police have expressed that they have unconcerned with his arrest of Ahsan Onto, which is a matter of concern for his family, he added.

The family and relatives of Ahsan Onto have appealed that the government of Pakistan raise voice for the recovery of human rights activist Ahsan Onto.

"We call on international human rights organizations and Amnesty International to play their part in the recovery of Ahsan Onto", Abdul Hameed Lone Hurriyat Leader.