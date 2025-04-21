Ahsan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal, calls for national revival through ‘Khudi’, Uraan Pakistan vision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal

on Monday paying rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 87th death anniversary,

stressed the need for embracing the Iqbal’s philosophy to address contemporary

challenges and guide Pakistan toward self-reliance, unity and progress.

Talking to the media here at the Mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, he remarked, “Allama Iqbal

awakened a nation shackled in slavery with the concept of freedom and the dream of

a separate homeland. His philosophy forms the ideological foundation of Pakistan”. He

added that the government was committed to promoting Iqbal’s thought at all levels,

including integrating his poetry and philosophy into the national curriculum, establishing

Iqbal Chairs at universities via the HEC, and setting up Iqbal academies across provinces.

The minister laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Special prayers were also offered for peace, national prosperity and the oppressed

Muslims in Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir. In the visitors’ book, Ahsan described

Allama Iqbal as a visionary thinker whose ideology remains essential for shaping

Pakistan’s future.

Later, addressing the International Iqbal Conference 2025 organised by Iqbal academy

Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the minister emphasised Iqbal's relevance in the modern era.

“Iqbal’s concept of Khudi—selfhood—teaches us to rise above limitations with absolute

faith and unwavering determination,” he said and added: “This idea must be the foundation

of our education system and national ethos.”

Highlighting the importance of youth in Iqbal’s vision, Ahsan said, “Iqbal’s ‘Shaheen’ represents

leadership and courage.

Our youth must embody that spirit to uplift Pakistan. They are our

greatest asset and through Iqbal’s teachings, they can become catalysts of transformation.”

To address the issue of terrorism, Ahsan Iqbal emphasised that the solution lies in embracing

the philosophical teachings of Allama Iqbal. He added, "Iqbal’s vision rejects violence and

extremism, advocating for the empowerment of individuals through self-awareness and

intellectual growth.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal also announced preparations to celebrate Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary

in 2027 at the international level, vowing to ensure that the poet’s legacy was preserved

not only in ceremonial observances but also in policy-making and education.

He emphasised that "Uraan Pakistan" initiative was a key government programme designed

to transform the nation by drawing from Iqbal’s message. “This initiative aims to inspire a new

generation of thinkers, creators and leaders by promoting Iqbal’s vision of Khudi, education

and national dignity,” he said. The programme seeks to invest in youth empowerment, independent

economic development and intellectual growth, placing Iqbal’s teachings at the centre of policy

and reform.

The minister said that Pakistan’s revival lies in reconnecting with Iqbal’s message—a path of

dignity, knowledge, justice and self-respect. “If we adopt Iqbal’s thought, we can conquer new

intellectual and developmental horizons. His philosophy is our road map to becoming a proud,

peaceful and prosperous nation”, he added.

Muneeb Iqbal, grandson of Allama Iqbal and Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan; Dr Abdul Rauf

Raffique, students and other notables were also present.