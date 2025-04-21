Ahsan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal, calls for national revival through ‘Khudi’, Uraan Pakistan vision

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal
on Monday paying rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 87th death anniversary,
stressed the need for embracing the Iqbal’s philosophy to address contemporary
challenges and guide Pakistan toward self-reliance, unity and progress.
Talking to the media here at the Mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, he remarked, “Allama Iqbal
awakened a nation shackled in slavery with the concept of freedom and the dream of
a separate homeland. His philosophy forms the ideological foundation of Pakistan”. He
added that the government was committed to promoting Iqbal’s thought at all levels,
including integrating his poetry and philosophy into the national curriculum, establishing
Iqbal Chairs at universities via the HEC, and setting up Iqbal academies across provinces.
The minister laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.
Special prayers were also offered for peace, national prosperity and the oppressed
Muslims in Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir. In the visitors’ book, Ahsan described
Allama Iqbal as a visionary thinker whose ideology remains essential for shaping
Pakistan’s future.
Later, addressing the International Iqbal Conference 2025 organised by Iqbal academy
Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the minister emphasised Iqbal's relevance in the modern era.
“Iqbal’s concept of Khudi—selfhood—teaches us to rise above limitations with absolute
faith and unwavering determination,” he said and added: “This idea must be the foundation
of our education system and national ethos.”
Highlighting the importance of youth in Iqbal’s vision, Ahsan said, “Iqbal’s ‘Shaheen’ represents
leadership and courage.
Our youth must embody that spirit to uplift Pakistan. They are our
greatest asset and through Iqbal’s teachings, they can become catalysts of transformation.”
To address the issue of terrorism, Ahsan Iqbal emphasised that the solution lies in embracing
the philosophical teachings of Allama Iqbal. He added, "Iqbal’s vision rejects violence and
extremism, advocating for the empowerment of individuals through self-awareness and
intellectual growth.
Prof Ahsan Iqbal also announced preparations to celebrate Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary
in 2027 at the international level, vowing to ensure that the poet’s legacy was preserved
not only in ceremonial observances but also in policy-making and education.
He emphasised that "Uraan Pakistan" initiative was a key government programme designed
to transform the nation by drawing from Iqbal’s message. “This initiative aims to inspire a new
generation of thinkers, creators and leaders by promoting Iqbal’s vision of Khudi, education
and national dignity,” he said. The programme seeks to invest in youth empowerment, independent
economic development and intellectual growth, placing Iqbal’s teachings at the centre of policy
and reform.
The minister said that Pakistan’s revival lies in reconnecting with Iqbal’s message—a path of
dignity, knowledge, justice and self-respect. “If we adopt Iqbal’s thought, we can conquer new
intellectual and developmental horizons. His philosophy is our road map to becoming a proud,
peaceful and prosperous nation”, he added.
Muneeb Iqbal, grandson of Allama Iqbal and Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan; Dr Abdul Rauf
Raffique, students and other notables were also present.
