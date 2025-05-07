Open Menu

Ahsan Praises PAF, Vows To Foil India’s Inimical Designs Through National Unity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Ahsan praises PAF, vows to foil India’s inimical designs through national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday praised the unmatched professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) demonstrated in response to Indian aggression on the night of May 6 - 7, shattering the adversary's military pride by downing its five fighter jets.

“PAF’s response was timely, effective and courageous,” he said in a statement, vowing to foil all inimical designs of the adversary through exemplary national unity.

The minister said Pakistan desired peace, but reserved the right to defend itself if India continued with its nefarious intentions.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian aggression, proving that no one could dare cast an evil eye on the country.

“The entire nation salutes its brave soldiers, fearless pilots, and every member of the armed forces, whose decisive response to enemy aggression has filled every Pakistani with pride,” he remarked.

He added that India targeted innocent Pakistanis in a cowardly attack under the cover of darkness, and reiterated, “The whole nation is united and stands firmly behind its armed forces.”

