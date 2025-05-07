Ahsan Praises PAF, Vows To Foil India’s Inimical Designs Through National Unity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday praised the unmatched professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) demonstrated in response to Indian aggression on the night of May 6 - 7, shattering the adversary's military pride by downing its five fighter jets.
“PAF’s response was timely, effective and courageous,” he said in a statement, vowing to foil all inimical designs of the adversary through exemplary national unity.
The minister said Pakistan desired peace, but reserved the right to defend itself if India continued with its nefarious intentions.
Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian aggression, proving that no one could dare cast an evil eye on the country.
“The entire nation salutes its brave soldiers, fearless pilots, and every member of the armed forces, whose decisive response to enemy aggression has filled every Pakistani with pride,” he remarked.
He added that India targeted innocent Pakistanis in a cowardly attack under the cover of darkness, and reiterated, “The whole nation is united and stands firmly behind its armed forces.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan praises PAF, vows to foil India’s inimical designs through national unity3 minutes ago
-
PDMA, Rescue on high alert in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Two hurt as roof collapsed3 minutes ago
-
Code Red has also been imposed in Punjab Emergency Service District Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
Emergency preparedness measures finalized3 minutes ago
-
Police seize Rs 25m NCP items in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
TMA Abbottabad holds rally to condemn Indian aggression, express solidarity with Pakistan Army4 minutes ago
-
IDO Haripur conducts market inspections, seals illegal petrol station4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Zindabad rally held4 minutes ago
-
'Indian aggression threatens regional peace'14 minutes ago
-
Masses united to foil nefarious designs of India: Milli Yakjehti Council14 minutes ago
-
Egypt voices concern over escalating tensions between India, Pakistan, urges de-escalation, dialogue24 minutes ago