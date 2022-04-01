Ahsan Ramazan a national hero and a role model: Tariq Marwat

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday commended the the female athletes of Abbottabad to showcase their talent in under 21 KP games held in Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Friday commended the the female athletes of Abbottabad to showcase their talent in under 21 KP games held in Peshawar.

He expressed these views at a function organized by the District Administration and Regional sports Office Abbottabad at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad in honor of male and female athletes medal winners in the Under-21 Games.

World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan was the chief guest along with former DG Sports Tariq Mahmood, RSO Ahmed Zaman and officials of various associations.

Appreciating teenage World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramazan, the DC said he was a national hero and a role model for all of us.

He presented a memorial shield to the world snooker champion.

Ahsan Ramazan while speaking on the occasion said if a player worked hard and competed in his respective field than nobody could beat him, he advised the young athletes to practice hard at least one hour daily.

Cash awards were given to medal winners of Badminton, Volleyball, Karate, Wrestling, Gymnastics and Taekwondo in male games while officials Shiraz Awan, Shahid Ashraf, Raja Naqis, Khalid Khan Jadoon, Sajjad Kayani, Aminul Haq Jadoon and Hamza Khan were given shields.