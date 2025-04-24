Ahsan Rejects Indian False Flag Tactics, Condemns IIOJK Atrocities, Water Aggression
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Minister Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal here on Thursday strongly condemned the latest baseless allegations and hostile posturing by India, which are clearly designed to deflect global attention from its ongoing human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to pursue its malicious designs against Pakistan, including on the Indus Waters Treaty.
He said, India had a known history of orchestrating false flag operations to malign Pakistan internationally. This dangerous pattern not only undermines regional stability but also attempts to cover up its internal failures and increasing repression in Kashmir.
He made it clear that Pakistan had been the greatest victim of terrorism, having lost over 80,000 lives and suffered billions in economic losses. Yet, we have stood resilient and emerged as a responsible state, committed to peace, counterterrorism, and regional cooperation.
The world must not lose sight of the real issue—the systematic denial of rights and dignity to the people of Kashmir. No amount of propaganda can erase the brutal reality of Indian occupation, demographic engineering, and suppression of freedom in Kashmir.
Equally alarming is India’s growing hostility towards the Indus Waters Treaty—an internationally recognized agreement that India is now attempting to undermine for political leverage.
He said, Pakistan would protect its water rights and would resist any unilateral action aimed at depriving its people of their fair share.
Minister urged the international community to see through India’s distractions and take a firm stand for justice, peace, and stability in South Asia. Pakistan desires peace, but we will not allow our national interest and regional security to be compromised.
