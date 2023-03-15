UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Ahsan reviews progress of digital census-related activities

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday chaired the 7th meeting of the Census Monitoring Committee that reviewed progress in the country's first digital census activities, field operations and other related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday chaired the 7th meeting of the Census Monitoring Committee that reviewed progress in the country's first digital census activities, field operations and other related issues.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) chief Dr Naeem Zafar briefed the meeting about the latest developments in that regard, a news release said.

The meeting decided that the Sindh government would nominate one member of its cabinet as a focal person for more coordinated communication so that the census operation could be moved at a faster pace.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to launch an effective media campaign for projecting the ongoing census and creating awareness among the masses about the difference between the digital census and the traditional census conducted in the past.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government was working in collaboration with all the provinces on conducting a digital census as it believed in taking all decisions with consensus.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), PBS chief, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and senior officials.

