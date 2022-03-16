Ahsan Saleem Baryar SACM chairs meeting

UrduPoint.com

A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, Ahsan Saleem Baryar regarding dual-way Pasrur road construction project

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab board of Investment and Trade, Ahsan Saleem Baryar regarding dual-way Pasrur road construction project.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Assistant Director Mohsin Riaz, XEN Highway Noman Ashraf, XEN Gapco Construction Azhar Iqbal, District Forest Officer Muhammad Azeem Zafar and others attended the meeting.

SACM Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had agreed to release funds for the completion of Pasrur road project and assured that the Punjab government would provide all possible resources in this regard.

On the occasion, the DC informed that the concerned officials formed a special committee to address related issues , including shifting of service lines and auction of trees coming in the way of Pasrur Road.

