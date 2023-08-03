Open Menu

Ahsan Seeks Development Partners' 'priority Support' For Climate Disaster-hit Countries Like Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Ahsan seeks development partners' 'priority support' for climate disaster-hit countries like Pakistan

03 August, 2023:Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged the international development partners to prioritize support for climate disaster-hit countries like Pakistan which suffered over $30 billion economic and physical loses due to heavy rains and floods last year.

Addressing the Islamic Relief National Conference on "Floods-2022 One-Year-On Resilient Pakistan: Rhetoric to Reality," he highlighted the challenges faced by the nation and the need for urgent action to build a resilient Pakistan.

He said the tragedy that hit Pakistan due to the climate disaster last year had resulted in damages worth over $30 billion and immense losses.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the double tragedy was compounded by its devastating impact on the poorest parts of the country, pushing them further into hyper poverty. "Vulnerable populations, including children facing nutrition crises, now face the threat of hyper-malnourishment." The floods not only wiped away the progress made under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over the last decade but also highlighted the urgent need for a new beginning on the path of sustainable development, said the minister while emphasizing a stable socioeconomic platform for sustainable growth which is vital for Pakistan's future.

He recounted the efforts made in the past to address similar floods, including the development of a national flood protection programme. However, the minister said, a lack of continuity and political changes hindered its implementation.

In light of the recent disaster, he pledged to re-engage with development partners and revive the national flood protection programme, allocating significant funds for its implementation this year.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the challenges posed by climate change go beyond just floods, adding "Pakistan faces various other climate-related threats, such as extreme temperatures, droughts and flash floods in northern areas. To tackle these challenges effectively, the nation must prepare communities, society and institutions." While appreciating the support of international agencies and UN agencies in the post-flood recovery and rehabilitation efforts, the minister stressed the need for more assistance to develop resilience against future climate disasters.

Ahsan Iqbal called upon the international community to be more considerate and generous in supporting vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

The minister unveiled a comprehensive 5Es Framework for the future of Pakistan, focusing on exports, digital transformation, environmental challenges (particularly water and food security), energy transition and empowerment (with an emphasis on women and youth).

He stressed the importance of continuity and stability in implementing these strategies for sustainable development.

He expressed concern over the growing population and stressed the need for proactive population management programmes.

"Empowering women and enhancing female workforce participation are vital steps in fostering a more equitable and prosperous Pakistan," Ahsan Iqbal remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Exports Ahsan Iqbal Flood Water Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

3 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

4 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

4 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

15 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

17 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan