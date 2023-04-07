Ahsan, Sherpao call on Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and briefed him about his recent visit to China and meeting with the Chinese authorities.

The planning minister also briefed the prime minister about the matters related to his ministry, besides discussing the overall political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, PM Shehbaz and Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao also discussed the political situation in the country.