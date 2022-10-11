UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Stresses Generous Donations Of Blankets, Quilts For Flood-hit People

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday asked the citizens across the country to generously donate blankets and quilts for the flood-hit people to save them from cold as the winter season was fast approaching

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday asked the citizens across the country to generously donate blankets and quilts for the flood-hit people to save them from cold as the winter season was fast approaching.

Speaking on a point of order at the Joint Sitting of the Parliament, he said generous donations should be given to especially flood-hit people residing in cold areas to provide them some solace.

He said water had not yet receded in dozens of districts as over 30 million people were rendered homeless due to the flash floods and devastating rains. The philanthropists, non-governmental organizations and others should come forward to help the flood affected people.

Earlier speaking on the point of order, Mohsin Dawar demanded the issuance of production orders of Ali Wazir, a member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan.

Ali Wazir was behind the bars, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Shehbaz Gill were roaming free despite "speaking against institutions", he added.

He criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision of postponing by by-elections in NA-45 Kurram on pretext of worsened law and order situation. The ECP had decided to hold by-polls in other 11 Constituencies as per schedule except Kurram, he added.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a school van in Swat and urged the Federal Government to help maintain law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

