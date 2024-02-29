Ahsan stresses national unity, consensus building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday emphasized the responsibility of politicians to foster progress through empathy and reconciliation.

Talking to ptv news channel, Ahsan said that rather than dwelling on past grievances, Ahsan advocates for healing and unity, stressing the importance of national interest and consensus-building.

Acknowledging the forthcoming government's challenges, he underscores the party's sincere intentions to address the country's issues and prioritize the welfare of future generations.

He admitted a gap between the old and new generations’ political approaches, and he acknowledged the need to match the younger generation's aspirations.

He was determined to steer the party towards alignment with contemporary challenges, ensuring effective leadership and relevance in the changing political landscape.