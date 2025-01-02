Ahsan stresses need for a clear roadmap to drive Pakistan’s development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday highlighted the importance of a comprehensive roadmap to ensure Pakistan achieves sustainable development.

Speaking to a private news channel, he reflected on the country's past efforts and outlined the way forward under the new vision of progress.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had introduced Vision 2020-25 in 2013, a strategic plan aimed at placing Pakistan among the top 25 global economies by 2025.

The progress we made was disrupted in 2018,” he said while adding that the incoming government buried our development vision, abandoned our policies, and didn’t introduce any alternative plan.

"That was like a non-planned period for Pakistan's economic development," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched “Uraan Pakistan,” a homegrown five-year national economic transformation plan.

“This plan is aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth from the macroeconomic stability,” he added.

He said that "Uraan Pakistan" aims to place Pakistan on the path of sustainable high growth, moving towards a stronger and more prosperous future.