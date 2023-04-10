Close
Ahsan Stresses Need To Ensure Supremacy Of Constitution, Rule Of Law

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Ahsan stresses need to ensure supremacy of Constitution, rule of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that protection of the state writ was possible only when everyone recognizes the supremacy of the elected parliament and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country was built by democratic struggle and its constitution will be the key to ensuring democracy.

He said that the PML-N government always respected the judiciary and its decision, there is no solution to the problem except the formation of a full court bench.

"A full-court bench should be constituted for the importance of the issues and to save the country," he added.

Replying to a question, he said that if the election in Punjab will be held first, the National Assembly polls will adversely affected.

In response to another question, he said that during the four-year rule of Imran Khan, the national economy was destroyed due to his ego, but today he calls himself the "savior" of the country.

