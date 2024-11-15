Ahsan suggests countrywide Mobile Learning Festival in collaboration with Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday suggested launching a mobile Learning Festival in collaboration with Pakistan Railways, providing students from every district an opportunity to listen to the struggle stories of successful personalities and set their future goals.

“The Ministry of Education will be asked to take this initiative. It will help students explore their capabilities and set their future direction with complete determination,” he said while addressing students at the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan Learning Festival-2024, held at Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3.

He remarked that Muslims of the Indian subcontinent managed to secure Pakistan after great sacrifices, and it was the responsibility of the younger generation to make it a proud nation by 2047, when both Pakistan and India would celebrate their 100th year of independence.

“Pakistan’s youth should celebrate this milestone with pride, without any excuses for lagging behind in development,” he emphasized.

Citing an example, he said the country needed to give its full effort over the next 23 years, much like an athlete running a 1,200-meter race: maintaining a calculated pace for the first 1,000 meters, and then giving full energy during the final 200 meters to cross the finish line and clinch victory.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s development journey since its inception in 1947, when the newly-born state had nothing even common pins to bind papers in offices.

Today, however, he said Pakistan manufactured the JF-17 Thunder aircraft, became the world’s first Islamic nuclear power and seventh overall, and has built a digital backbone with fiber optic cables running from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi. Additionally, the country has increased its number of universities from 2-3 to around 250, he added.

“Pakistan’s situation is like a glass of water that is half-full and half-empty. We just need to fill it with hard work, greater unity, positive and constructive thinking, moving forward with a strong commitment to attain progress and prosperity among the community of nations,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said setting aside negativity, disappointment, hatred and intolerance was essential for achieving set goals and realizing big dreams. “There should be no virus of hatred and bias in the mind to move forward in life and achieve success,” he remarked.

The minister also shared his personal success story, recounting how his education and practical experience helped him meet his goals through higher education, hard work, and commitment.