Ahsan Surpasses His Leader Nawaz In Loot And Plunder: Faisal Vawda

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said former Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal alias "political Aristotle" was greater looter and plunderer as compared to his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said, the great hypocrite Ahsan Iqbal should have been nabbed much earlier.

He said he will soon present lists of Ahsan's front companies and relatives whose plundering had pushed the country towards verge of destruction.

Such people should have been hanged for three days, he added.

