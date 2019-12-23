Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plunder: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said former federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal alias "political Aristotle" was greater looter and plunderer as compared to his leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

In a tweet, he said, the great hypocrite Ahsan Iqbal should have been nabbed much earlier.

He said he will soon present lists of Ahsan's front companies and relatives whose plundering had pushed the country towards verge of destruction.

Such people should have been hanged for three days, he added.