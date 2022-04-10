UrduPoint.com

Ahsan To Investigate Issue Of Threatening Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Ahsan to investigate issue of threatening letter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the issue of threatening letter would be thoroughly investigated for its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had used the letter for its face saving to exit the government.

He said Imran Khan is now in opposition but not in the government and he had made hostage the entire democratic system just for his self esteem.

Ahsan Iqbal said Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would be a new Prime Minister of Pakistan and hoped that he would take the oath for the premiership tomorrow.

Replying to a question, he said the new government would hold bye elections if the PTI would resign from their seats.

He said the new government would try to take on board the opposition benches on national issues.

He said the treasury benches would hold re-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa if the PTI would tender resigns from the provincial assembly.

