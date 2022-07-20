UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Underlines Need For Further Strengthening Pak-US Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 20, 2022 | 05:12 PM

The PML-N leader says Pakistan also desires the US's cooperation to deal with the issue of climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has underlined the need for further strengthening Pakistan-US relations, especially in the realms of trade and investment.

During his separate meetings with the US Congressmen, Senators and the US Special Representative for Commercial and business Affairs Dilawar Syed in Washington, he said Pakistan also desires the US's cooperation to deal with the issue of climate change.

The Minister for Planning and Development said the international community including the US should take notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Bank Fund Staff Association, Ahsan Iqbal said the present government has taken difficult decisions whilst rising above personal and political interests. He said it is utmost endeavor of the government to ensure economic stability. He said help is being extended to the poor families under Benazir Income Support Program. He said special emphasis is also being laid to create opportunities for these families in the agriculture and technology.

