Ahsan underlines need to boost agriculture, industrial sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday underlined the need for growth in agriculture and industrial sectors to boost economic activity and create jobs for youth of the country.

Speaking at the launch of his party's report on state of economy of Pakistan here at a conference, he claimed that the national economy was growing at slow pace, with budget deficit, unemployment and inflation. The growth in agriculture and large scale manufacturing had contracted, he added.

Ahsan said industrial growth was affected by high rates of gas and electricity. The country needed food, energy and water security to move the economy forward, he stressed.

He claimed that the PML-N government had boosted the economy, overcame energy shortages and eliminated terrorism.

Other PML-N leaders, including Muhammad Zubair, Khurram Dastgir, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayesha Ghous Pasha, also highlighted the different challenges facing the Pakistani economy.