Ahsan urges adopting Quaid’s golden principles to transform Pakistan into strong, developed nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday urged the nation, especially the younger generation, to adopt Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

“This adoption will transform Pakistan into a strong, sovereign and prosperous nation—a true embodiment of Quaid-e-Azam's dream,” he said in a message on the founder of Pakistan's 148th birth anniversary.

He said that the Quaid’s tireless work and dedication to national unity were a beacon for all Pakistanis, adding, “His life gives us the message that if we move forward with determination, integrity and mutual consent, no obstacle can stop us from becoming a developed and prosperous state.”

The minister said that today, Pakistan stood at a crucial crossroads, and it was the duty of every citizen to play their part in national development by upholding the principles of Quaid-e-Azam and setting aside personal interests.

The government, he said, guided by the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, was adopting the 5Es framework as the basis of its development strategy. “This framework, based on exports, e-Pakistan, equity, energy and environment, is meant to put Pakistan on the path of sustainable growth and prosperity, so that when we celebrate the centenary of Pakistan’s independence in 2047, Pakistan will be among the leading economies of the world.”

Ahsan Iqbal said the current economic challenges in the country also required the nation to adopt the principles of discipline from Quaid-e-Azam and put the economy on the path of stability by promoting self-reliance. “It is the time to eradicate corruption, promote tolerance, and provide equal opportunities for development to every citizen so that all segments of society can participate in the process of national development,” he remarked.