Ahsan Urges National Unity, Economic Revival Through Allama Iqbal's Vision Of Development
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday highlighted Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy for national development, urging the nation to adopt his vision to overcome economic instability and foster unity.
Addressing a debate on Allama Iqbal’s Vision of Development on Thursday, he emphasized Iqbal’s concept of nationhood and self-reliance as key principles for the country’s progress and prosperity.
The minister said Allama Iqbal was not merely a poet or philosopher, but a revolutionary thinker whose ideas could guide Pakistan toward an enlightened, independent, and economically stable future. “Iqbal’s philosophy laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan, driven by a concept of nationhood that transcended mere political boundaries,” Iqbal remarked.
He noted that Pakistan, once an economically stable country, had seen a gradual decline since 1999, mainly due to political instability and inconsistent development policies.
He emphasized that Allama Iqbal's call for self-reliance remained crucial in the modern context, urging Pakistan to establish its identity as a self-sufficient and economically stable nation.
Contrary to some interpretations, he said, Allama Iqbal was neither a purely religious poet nor merely a Sufi thinker. "Iqbal's poetry was revolutionary and aimed at establishing a progressive society based on enlightened thought."
The minister stressed that a national understanding of Allama Iqbal's thought was crucial for Pakistan’s future. Implementing Iqbal’s teachings can unify the country, moving it towards a cohesive, forward-looking society,” he asserted, emphasizing the need for a nationwide dialogue on Allama Iqbal’s vision.
He also highlighted the importance of harmonizing the educational curriculum, both at the basic and higher levels, to ensure that future generations are exposed to the philosophical foundations that Allama Iqbal laid for Pakistan’s prosperity.
