Ahsan Urges Political Parties, Institutions To Work Together For Upgrading GDP
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged all the political parties including Opposition and national institutions to work together for upgrading the GDP of this country.
Every institution will have to play an effective role to bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan, he said while talking
to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about the IMF program, he said, there is a need to maintain consistencies in policies and political stability
to achieve progress in every field.
IMF program, he said is a temporary relief for Pakistani people and the provinces to move forward.
He said the people who are earning handsome amount should pay the taxes properly.
Commenting on export policy, he said that prime minister will soon introduce the nation an export oriented strategy
so that we could put the country on path of speedy progress. About heavy expenditure for tackling security matters,
he said that all the provinces should share some amount to manage security related issues of the provinces.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 10 accused, recover marijuana, mainpuri, gutka, liqour10 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over Swabi police station blast30 minutes ago
-
Intl Depts, UN, Afghan govt to take steps for return of refugees: Amir Muqam30 minutes ago
-
IHC permits release of MD CAT results with condition40 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Fawad Chaudhry in incitement case40 minutes ago
-
Probe finds police encounter staged to kill Dr Shah Nawaz: Home Minister1 hour ago
-
Artists from Multan meet with Parliamentary Secretary Information1 hour ago
-
Mayor hails WSSC, TMA for successful cleanliness drive1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti hosts dinner in honor of Amir Muqam1 hour ago
-
Governor Punjab terms political stability vital for strong economic development1 hour ago
-
Minister condemns tragic bomb explosion in Swabi1 hour ago
-
Cholesterol main cause of heart attack: Dr Ghulam Hussain1 hour ago