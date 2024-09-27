Ahsan urges political parties, institutions to work together for upgrading GDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday urged all the political parties including Opposition and national institutions to work together for upgrading the GDP of this country.

Every institution will have to play an effective role to bring economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan, he said while talking

to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about the IMF program, he said, there is a need to maintain consistencies in policies and political stability

to achieve progress in every field.

IMF program, he said is a temporary relief for Pakistani people and the provinces to move forward.

He said the people who are earning handsome amount should pay the taxes properly.

Commenting on export policy, he said that prime minister will soon introduce the nation an export oriented strategy

so that we could put the country on path of speedy progress. About heavy expenditure for tackling security matters,

he said that all the provinces should share some amount to manage security related issues of the provinces.