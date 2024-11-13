Open Menu

Ahsan Urges PTI To Avoid Halting Economic Progress Through Public Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

PTI had a track record of sabotaging development works through public gatherings in the past, he said while talking to a private television channel.

No one would be allowed to derail economic and business activity in any part of this country, he warned.

Pakistan Stock Exchange is improving day by day while inflation has declined due to the policies of incumbent government, he said.

Investors are coming to Pakistan to invest in different sectors, he said.

In reply to a question about China relations with Pakistan, he said phase II of CPEC has initiated with the support of China.

He added that Pakistan’s relations with China is time tested. He said the government is taking all necessary measures to provide better security to Chinese people who are engaged in different projects here.

The minister said Pakistan wants to strengthen relations with regional and neighboring countries and added that said ties with US would be further strengthened in days to come.

