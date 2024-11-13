Ahsan Urges PTI To Avoid Halting Economic Progress Through Public Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting.
PTI had a track record of sabotaging development works through public gatherings in the past, he said while talking to a private television channel.
No one would be allowed to derail economic and business activity in any part of this country, he warned.
Pakistan Stock Exchange is improving day by day while inflation has declined due to the policies of incumbent government, he said.
Investors are coming to Pakistan to invest in different sectors, he said.
In reply to a question about China relations with Pakistan, he said phase II of CPEC has initiated with the support of China.
He added that Pakistan’s relations with China is time tested. He said the government is taking all necessary measures to provide better security to Chinese people who are engaged in different projects here.
The minister said Pakistan wants to strengthen relations with regional and neighboring countries and added that said ties with US would be further strengthened in days to come.
Recent Stories
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor47 minutes ago
-
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP25 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid56 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case1 hour ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..1 hour ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila1 hour ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism1 hour ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff1 hour ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech1 hour ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago