Ahsan urges PTI to avoid spreading unrest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to avoid spreading unrest in the country.

The habitual practice of Imran Khan promoting hatred during public meetings was harmful to society, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI chief was making efforts to make social polarization in the country through the long march, he observed.

Condemning the attacks on Imran Khan during the long march, he said it was a tragic and condemnable incident.

Voicing serious concerns over the negative role of PTI's chairman, he said, "We should sit together and resolve the political issues for our own good as prolonged instability will weaken our country.

" Dialogue, he said, was the best way to address the issues. The PTI chairman was not struggling for elections but he had an underlying agenda for achieving political and personal benefits, he added.

In reply to a question about security arrangements for the PTI's long march, he said the Punjab government was responsible to provide security to the march as it had jurisdiction over the areas from where the march was passing.