UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Urges SC To Take Notice Of IK Spreading Anarchy Through Long March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Ahsan urges SC to take notice of IK spreading anarchy through long march

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged Supreme Court to take notice of Imran Khan spreading anarchy in the country through long march.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there are serious administrative issues in the Punjab run by the PTI government.

Commenting on PTI's agenda, he said Imran Khan was not interested in any elections adding that he was trying to make the new army chief's appointment controversial.

The minister said that PTI Chairman was playing a dangerous game with national institutions.

To a question about Arshad Sharif's killing incident in Kenya, he said an investigation team is engaged in collecting evidence.

He said people had rejected the PTI long march by not participating in it.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government was taking steps for the rehabilitation of flood affected families of Sindh and Balochistan.

He said Pakistan is facing over thirty billion Dollars loss due to flood catastrophe. He said the government hasset targets for relief and rehabilitation of flood hit people and for this, all out efforts are being made to achieve the progress.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Army Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Flood Long March Progress Kenya TV All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

29 minutes ago
 Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter con ..

Along Texas border, migrant crisis leads voter concerns

29 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Traini ..

Pentagon Says Ukrainians Recently Completed Training on NASAMS Air Defense Syste ..

29 minutes ago
 Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves ..

Parents of missing Tunisians dig up migrant graves: witnesses

32 minutes ago
 DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

DR Congo jets bomb M23 rebels in east

33 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Se ..

UN General Assembly to Resume Emergency Special Session on Ukraine on Monday - P ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.