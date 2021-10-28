Ahsan wins SCBA election from Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Muhammad Ahsan Bhun candidate for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Thursday secured 28 votes and won the contest from Abbottabad while his rival Sardar Abdul Lateef Khusa got 11 votes.

The total number of registered votes from Abbottabad for the SCBA election were 52 while only 40 were cast.

The polling for SCBA annual elections 2021-22 started at 9:00 am and continued till 5:00l.

Candidate for the post of secretary Waseem Mumtaz secured 20 votes and declared victorious, Hammad Akbar Walana 7 votes and Muktadar Shabeer got 10 votes.

President High Court Bar Association Abbottabad bench Haji Sabir Khan Tanoli announced the results. On the occasion senior lawyers including former president SCBA Fazal Haq Abbasi were also present.