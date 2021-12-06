Ahsan Younas new IGP Islamabad

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad

Qazi Jameel Ur Rehman, the serving IG Islamabad has been directed to report to Establishment Division.

According to a notification, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20 Officer of Police Services of Pakistan, presently under transfer from government of Punjab to Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

It may be mentioned here that DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas had served as City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi for almost two years. Later on, he was transferred and posted as DIG Operations, Lahore.