Ahsan's Demand For Accountability Just To Please Political Masters: Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:08 PM

Ahsan's demand for accountability just to please political masters: Chohan

Punjab Minister for Prisons, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Thursday said that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's demand for accountability was nothing special just to please his political masters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Thursday said that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's demand for accountability was nothing special just to please his political masters.

"Today, PML-N is making noise over winning 10 seats out of total 23 seats in recently held Gilgit Baltistan elections." he said.

Giving his reaction over the statements of PML-N leaders during press conference in Islamabad, he said that the Election Commission and the court have endorsed PTI's stand about rigging in 2013 elections after opening four Constituencies. PML-N leaders are issuing misleading statements merely to hoodwink the public and discredit the government of its excellent performance, he said.

