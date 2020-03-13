Ahsas Kafalat program blocks 15 agents for short changing destitute women

Accounts of 15 agents have been blocked on charges of illegal deductions from amount meant to be disbursed to destitute women through Ahsas Kafalat Program

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Accounts of 15 agents have been blocked on charges of illegal deductions from amount meant to be disbursed to destitute women through Ahsas Kafalat Program.

Director Ahsas Kifalat Program Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Haroon Balkani in a statement on Thursday said that geo fixing was also conducted in order to ensure transparent transaction of stipend to facilitate the deserving women.

He told about 0.3 million deserving women of all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division were getting monthly stipend under the program while some complaints of illegal deductions by bank nominated agents were received.

He said that following the complaints, team of Ahsas Kifalat Program acted in Tehsil Nawabshah and detected 61 such cases where an amount of Rs.9000 each was withheld. The recovered amount was handed over to beneficiaries after proper verification. The director appealed general public to contact office of Ahsas Kifalat Program in concerned tehsil regarding illegal deduction from stipend amount and other issues so that immediate action could be initiated against agents involved in illegal deduction.