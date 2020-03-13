UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahsas Kafalat Program Blocks 15 Agents For Short Changing Destitute Women

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:32 AM

Ahsas Kafalat program blocks 15 agents for short changing destitute women

Accounts of 15 agents have been blocked on charges of illegal deductions from amount meant to be disbursed to destitute women through Ahsas Kafalat Program

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Accounts of 15 agents have been blocked on charges of illegal deductions from amount meant to be disbursed to destitute women through Ahsas Kafalat Program.

Director Ahsas Kifalat Program Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Haroon Balkani in a statement on Thursday said that geo fixing was also conducted in order to ensure transparent transaction of stipend to facilitate the deserving women.

He told about 0.3 million deserving women of all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division were getting monthly stipend under the program while some complaints of illegal deductions by bank nominated agents were received.

He said that following the complaints, team of Ahsas Kifalat Program acted in Tehsil Nawabshah and detected 61 such cases where an amount of Rs.9000 each was withheld. The recovered amount was handed over to beneficiaries after proper verification. The director appealed general public to contact office of Ahsas Kifalat Program in concerned tehsil regarding illegal deduction from stipend amount and other issues so that immediate action could be initiated against agents involved in illegal deduction.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Bank Nawabshah Women All From Million

Recent Stories

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

34 seconds ago

Finance chiefs struggle to inoculate world economy ..

36 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Thursday

38 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh decides to hold PSL matches i ..

39 seconds ago

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

1 hour ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.