AHTC Arrest Red Book Agent

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:57 PM

AHTC arrest red book agent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore arrested a red book human trafficker.

FIA spokesman said on Wednesday that a team of Anti Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) of the FIA conducted a raid and arrested Dr Sohail Anjum, resident of Misri Shah Lahore. The saidagent extorted an amount of Rs 550,000 for sending a complainant on Hajj.

The accused was also wanted by FIA in many other cases.

