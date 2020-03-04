AHTC arrest red book agent

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore arrested a red book human trafficker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore arrested a red book human trafficker.

FIA spokesman said on Wednesday that a team of Anti Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) of the FIA conducted a raid and arrested Dr Sohail Anjum, resident of Misri Shah Lahore. The saidagent extorted an amount of Rs 550,000 for sending a complainant on Hajj.

The accused was also wanted by FIA in many other cases.