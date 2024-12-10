Open Menu

AI Can Be Game Changer In Law And Justice: Senate Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

AI can be game changer in law and justice: Senate Chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Tuesday stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping every sphere of life including pursuit for justice and in creating ease and forming integrated systems in all sectors.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of University Gillani Law College BZU international conference on " Role of Artificial Intelligence in Access to Justice in Pakistan Shaping the Future of Law, Peace and Equality", he said that seeking justice in our society is quite difficult, and cases often remain pending for many years. The use of AI in the fields of law and justice could be a game changer, he added.

" Al is not just an idea rather a reality." Mr Gilani maintained. " For many Pakistanis seeking justice is an uphill task and we know justice delayed is justice denied," the Chairman Senate noted.

He acknowledged that while there are challenges in utilizing AI, its global promotion has already helped in solving issues across various fields. He emphasized that before AI is integrated into the legal system, proper training is essential. He stated that AI would enable the delivery of swift justice to people in remote areas. He also highlighted that technology could strengthen institutions.

Mr Gilani mentioned that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had consistently worked on developmental projects in South Punjab. He informed that party chairman Bilwal Bhutto had donated

Rs 1 billion for building an IT park in Multan, and under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they had identified land for Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Jalapur Pirwala which is a key part of their manifesto.

He recalled that as former PM, he had allocated land for Cadet College in Multan, adding that successive governments stopped its construction.

BZU VC Dr Zubair Iqbal, Dr. Samza Fatima, Principal University Gillani Law College; Barrister Osama Malik, Director of the Directorate of Legal education Punjab; and Dr. Herman Roborgh also spoke.

They discussed the significant role of AI in ensuring the delivery of justice, which can help eliminate injustice and inequality in society.

The inugural session was attended by MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani, MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj, VC MNSUA, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana VC WUM,Dr Kalsoom Pracha, PML-N leaders Abdul Wahid Arain, Javid Ansari, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, PLF president, Ghais ul Haq and a large number of political and social figures, legal experts, faculty members, and students

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Senate Technology Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Wum Pakistan Peoples Party Bahauddin Zakariya University All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

3 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

3 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

6 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

6 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan