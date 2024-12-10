AI Can Be Game Changer In Law And Justice: Senate Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Tuesday stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping every sphere of life including pursuit for justice and in creating ease and forming integrated systems in all sectors.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of University Gillani Law College BZU international conference on " Role of Artificial Intelligence in Access to Justice in Pakistan Shaping the Future of Law, Peace and Equality", he said that seeking justice in our society is quite difficult, and cases often remain pending for many years. The use of AI in the fields of law and justice could be a game changer, he added.
" Al is not just an idea rather a reality." Mr Gilani maintained. " For many Pakistanis seeking justice is an uphill task and we know justice delayed is justice denied," the Chairman Senate noted.
He acknowledged that while there are challenges in utilizing AI, its global promotion has already helped in solving issues across various fields. He emphasized that before AI is integrated into the legal system, proper training is essential. He stated that AI would enable the delivery of swift justice to people in remote areas. He also highlighted that technology could strengthen institutions.
Mr Gilani mentioned that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had consistently worked on developmental projects in South Punjab. He informed that party chairman Bilwal Bhutto had donated
Rs 1 billion for building an IT park in Multan, and under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they had identified land for Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Jalapur Pirwala which is a key part of their manifesto.
He recalled that as former PM, he had allocated land for Cadet College in Multan, adding that successive governments stopped its construction.
BZU VC Dr Zubair Iqbal, Dr. Samza Fatima, Principal University Gillani Law College; Barrister Osama Malik, Director of the Directorate of Legal education Punjab; and Dr. Herman Roborgh also spoke.
They discussed the significant role of AI in ensuring the delivery of justice, which can help eliminate injustice and inequality in society.
The inugural session was attended by MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani, MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj, VC MNSUA, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana VC WUM,Dr Kalsoom Pracha, PML-N leaders Abdul Wahid Arain, Javid Ansari, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, PLF president, Ghais ul Haq and a large number of political and social figures, legal experts, faculty members, and students
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held with 10.9kg drugs59 seconds ago
-
Car lifter killed in encounter with Taxila Police1 minute ago
-
SMIU's Academic Council meeting held1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz to change destiny of Punjab: Azma Bokhari1 minute ago
-
AIOU offers 2nd chance to failed students for re-exam1 minute ago
-
Sheikhupura Imposes Complete Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags11 minutes ago
-
MoHR, KBA organize awareness seminar on International Human Rights Day11 minutes ago
-
High-Level Meeting Held to Expedite Activation of Timergara Medical College11 minutes ago
-
E&T dept. to cancel vehicle registrations for token tax defaulters from Jan 111 minutes ago
-
Christmas: Govt. to pay salaries, pension to Christian employees on 20th11 minutes ago
-
India committing severe human rights violations in Kashmir: Mashal Malik21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt. launches historic initiative to empower farmers: DC Bhakkar21 minutes ago