AI can be game changer in law and justice: Senate Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Tuesday stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping every sphere of life including pursuit for justice and in creating ease and forming integrated systems in all sectors.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of University Gillani Law College BZU international conference on " Role of Artificial Intelligence in Access to Justice in Pakistan Shaping the Future of Law, Peace and Equality", he said that seeking justice in our society is quite difficult, and cases often remain pending for many years. The use of AI in the fields of law and justice could be a game changer, he added.

" Al is not just an idea rather a reality." Mr Gilani maintained. " For many Pakistanis seeking justice is an uphill task and we know justice delayed is justice denied," the Chairman Senate noted.

He acknowledged that while there are challenges in utilizing AI, its global promotion has already helped in solving issues across various fields. He emphasized that before AI is integrated into the legal system, proper training is essential. He stated that AI would enable the delivery of swift justice to people in remote areas. He also highlighted that technology could strengthen institutions.

Mr Gilani mentioned that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had consistently worked on developmental projects in South Punjab. He informed that party chairman Bilwal Bhutto had donated

Rs 1 billion for building an IT park in Multan, and under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they had identified land for Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Jalapur Pirwala which is a key part of their manifesto.

He recalled that as former PM, he had allocated land for Cadet College in Multan, adding that successive governments stopped its construction.

BZU VC Dr Zubair Iqbal, Dr. Samza Fatima, Principal University Gillani Law College; Barrister Osama Malik, Director of the Directorate of Legal education Punjab; and Dr. Herman Roborgh also spoke.

They discussed the significant role of AI in ensuring the delivery of justice, which can help eliminate injustice and inequality in society.

The inugural session was attended by MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani, MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj, VC MNSUA, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana VC WUM,Dr Kalsoom Pracha, PML-N leaders Abdul Wahid Arain, Javid Ansari, Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig, PLF president, Ghais ul Haq and a large number of political and social figures, legal experts, faculty members, and students