'AI-driven Diagnostics Leads Accuracy In Dental Treatments'
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Digital dentistry, including 3D scanning and AI-driven diagnostics has significantly
improved accuracy in dental treatments. said senior dentist of Nishtar Dentistry
Hospital, Dr. Imran Aziz.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, he shared insights on the latest advancements
in modern oral healthcare spread rapidly worldwide. He stressed the importance
of technology which was transforming the diagnose and treatment dental issues,
making the procedures more efficient and comfortable for patients.
He highlighted the role of minimally invasive treatments, such as laser dentistry
and clear aligners, which offer patients safer and more effective alternatives to
traditional methods.
"Our focus should not only be on treating dental problems but also on preventing
them through better education and awareness", he added.
When asked about the future of dentistry, Dr. Aziz expressed optimism about the
integration of artificial intelligence and biotechnology in dental care.
He believes that personalized treatment plans, created using advanced data analysis,
would enhance patient outcomes.
He urged both professionals and the public to adopt modern dental practices
for healthier treatment and improved overall well-being.
