'AI-driven diagnostics leads accuracy in dental treatments'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Digital dentistry, including 3D scanning and AI-driven diagnostics has significantly

improved accuracy in dental treatments. said senior dentist of Nishtar Dentistry

Hospital, Dr. Imran Aziz.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he shared insights on the latest advancements

in modern oral healthcare spread rapidly worldwide. He stressed the importance

of technology which was transforming the diagnose and treatment dental issues,

making the procedures more efficient and comfortable for patients.

He highlighted the role of minimally invasive treatments, such as laser dentistry

and clear aligners, which offer patients safer and more effective alternatives to

traditional methods.

"Our focus should not only be on treating dental problems but also on preventing

them through better education and awareness", he added.

When asked about the future of dentistry, Dr. Aziz expressed optimism about the

integration of artificial intelligence and biotechnology in dental care.

He believes that personalized treatment plans, created using advanced data analysis,

would enhance patient outcomes.

He urged both professionals and the public to adopt modern dental practices

for healthier treatment and improved overall well-being.