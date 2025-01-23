AI-Force Tech Company Delegation Meets Minister Kirmani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A delegation of China's AI Force Tech Company led by its Chief Executive Officer Mr Han Wei on Thursday met Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.
According to official sources here, the minister said, "China is a global leader in agricultural sector with regard to modernization and technology."
He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was determined to promote agricultural mechanization across the province. He said that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Punjab government and China's AI-Force Tech Company during Punjab CM's visit to China last month.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that under this MoU modern agriculture machinery would be promoted in Punjab.
As per the agreement, China's AI-Force Tech Company would set up plant in Punjab to prepare robotic agricultural tools, he said.
The Punjab government required cooperation of AI-Force Tech Company to launch robotic and electric tractors, he added.
He further said that agriculture sector would further progress with the support of China.
CEO Han Wei said that cooperation would be extended for precision agriculture in Punjab, digital plantation, establishing digital labs, satellite monitoring and control besides promoting modern research.
