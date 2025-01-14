AI initiatives to augment economic activity through development programs: Ahsan

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) at provincial level, initiatives are underway to augment economic activity through various development programs in the production sector, mines & minerals and promoting investments through industrial zones.

In a written reply during the question and answer session in Senate, the minister said that it is significant development, the ministry has increased the PSDP allocation from Rs 5 billion to Rs 8 billion for industrial uplift to facilitate SMEs, establishment of SEZs, skill development centers and mineral exploration.

He said that during the FY 2024-25, Rs 4918,758 million has been allocated to Ministry of Industries Production to undertake their 13 ongoing development initiatives in manufacturing sector.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM) has taken measures to change in production of Large -Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) over time on monthly as well as cumulative basis.

He said that various measures regarding AI initiatives would benefit the industrial sector such as regulatory reforms and facilitatory efforts to reorient the industry towards exports.

